Little Secrets Cookie Bars and Wafers

Little Secrets, a maker of Fair Trade Certified versions of classic chocolate treats with no artificial colors or flavors, is now debuting Cookie Bars at Whole Foods Market. Available in Dark Chocolate with Salted Caramel and Milk Chocolate with Caramel varieties, the line features a crispy, buttery cookie center topped by real caramel, wrapped in Fair Trade chocolate, and made with ingredients from natural sources. The company has also unveiled an additional Crispy Wafer flavor, creamy Almond Butter in Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt, and a Mini Crispy Wafer line in each of its standard wafer flavors: Dark Chocolate Sea Salt, Milk Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter in Dark Chocolate and the aforementioned recently introduced Almond Butter in Dark Chocolate. The single-serve 1.8-ounce Cookie Bars and single-serve Almond Butter Crispy Wafers retail for a suggested a $1.99, while the a 3.5-ounce multiserve bag of 10 individually wrapped Mini Crispy Wafers go for a suggested $4.99.