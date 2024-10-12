Little Leaf Farms, the United States’ No. 1 brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled-environment agriculture, has expanded its leafy greens line by launching the Sweet & Crispy blend. Featuring two of the brand’s most popular varieties – Baby Crispy Green Leaf and Sweet Baby Butter Leaf – Sweet & Crispy offers a mix of crunchy and buttery textures with a touch of sweetness. Little Leaf Farms grows all of its leafy green varieties according to the same practices – free of pesticides, herbicides and fungicides, and nurtured in an ecosystem that uses sunlight and fresh rainwater for sustainable production. Unlike field-grown lettuce, the brands’ leafy greens are hands-free from seeding to harvest, which means no washing is required. Little Leaf Farms lettuce is harvested daily and delivered from greenhouse to grocery store in just 24 hours. The Sweet & Crispy blend comes in 4-ounce packages with a suggested retail price of $3.99 at retailers throughout the eastern half of the United States.