Little Leaf Farms Sweet Baby Butter Leaf Lettuce

Little Leaf Farms, the country’s No. 1 brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled-environment agriculture, has launched its latest lettuce variety, Sweet Baby Butter Leaf. Grown in a state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse producing fresh lettuce year-round, the variety offers a sweet flavor and a tender yet crispy texture. In common with all leafy green offerings from Little Leaf Farms, Sweet Baby Butter Leaf is free of pesticides, herbicides and fungicides, and nurtured in an ecosystem that harnesses sunlight and fresh rainwater for sustainable production. In contrast to field-grown leafy greens, Little Leaf Farms’ offerings are hands-free from seeding to harvesting to packaging, which means that there’s no washing required. The company’s lettuce is harvested daily and delivered from greenhouse to grocery store in just 24 hours. Additionally, Sweet Baby Butter Leaf lettuce’s packaging features a unique peel-and-reseal design that is fully recyclable and features 30% less plastic than previous Little Leaf Farms product packaging. This reduced-plastics packaging is also rolling out across the company’s other varieties. Sweet Baby Butter Leaf is available in a 4-ounce package retailing for a suggested $3.99, and is now available at retailers throughout New England, with additional distribution planned for later this year across the Northeast.