Little Leaf Farms Salad Kits

Little Leaf Farms, the country’s top brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled-environment agriculture, has launched salad kits in Crispy Caesar and Southwest varieties. Featuring Little Leaf Farms’ popular Baby Crispy Green Leaf lettuce grown in the company’s state-of-the-art greenhouses, the kits contain all of the ingredients needed for a flavorful meal and aim to meet consumer demand for higher-quality, fresher and better-tasting greens in salad kit offerings. Little Leaf Farms’ greens are not only free of pesticides, herbicides and fungicides, but are also hands-free from seeding to harvesting to packaging. Crispy Caesar contains garlic croutons, shredded parmesan cheese and Romano Caesar dressing, while Southwest offers chili-lime tortilla strips, corn, a Mexican-style cheese blend and avocado ranch dressing. A 7.5-ounce package of either variety retails for a suggested $5.49. The kits are currently rolling out at select retailers throughout the Northeast, with additional distribution planned for early next year. The launch of the kits comes on the heels of the company’s recent ranking as the No. 1 best-selling packaged lettuce in New England and the opening of its fifth Northeast greenhouse.