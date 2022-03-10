Litehouse Launches New Family-Sized Dressings

Litehouse is going big with innovative flavors, introducing two new family-sized dressings: Caesar and Garlic Ranch! With family-sized products continuing to grow in popularity, a new 20oz option is now available for one of the top flavors, Caesar Dressing. Also introduced to shelves is a new crave-worthy combo, Garlic Ranch Dressing, which is exclusively available in the 20oz line. These dressings are gluten-free with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives and are a perfect finish to dress salads, wraps, and sandwiches, or dunk veggies, chips, and game day wings.