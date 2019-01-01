Consumers can spice things up for Cinco de Mayo – or any time – with Litehouse Freeze Dried Jalapeños. Like all of Litehouse Foods’ Non-GMO Project Verified freeze-dried items, the jalapeños instantly rehydrate with a little moisture and offer an easy way to add big flavor to sauces, marinades, soups, and more. Available in the produce department or spice aisle, Litehouse Freeze Dried Jalapeños retail for a suggested price range of $3.99-$4.99 for a 0.22-ounce jar featuring the equivalent of 22 peppers.