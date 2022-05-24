With the launch of Lipton Immune Support, the second most-consumed beverage brand in the United States – part of PepsiCo’s product portfolio – has introduced a flavorful bottled iced tea created to support normal immune function. The iced green tea beverage offers pineapple mango flavor, along with vitamin C and 25% of the daily value of zinc. Lipton Immune Support is available as a permanent line item at national retailers in Green Tea Pineapple Mango flavor in 12-packs of 16.9-ounce bottles retailing for a suggested $6.49 and in 64-ounce bottles retailing for a suggested $2.29, while Diet Green Tea Pineapple Mango flavor is available in 12-packs.