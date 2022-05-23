The latest products from Lindt & Sprüngli are Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk chocolate bars in two varieties – Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk and Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk Salted Caramel – offering the taste, smoothness and creaminess that consumers have come to expect from the entire Lindt Classic Recipe portfolio. Both nondairy, plant-based, gluten-free bars are crafted from high-quality cocoa and oat milk, but Classic Recipe OatMilk Salted Caramel goes one step further with the addition of crunchy salted caramel pieces. Previously, plant-based dairy alternatives were mostly available in dark chocolate, but Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk bars provide consumers nationwide with the first nondairy, milk-style items created by a mass chocolate brand. Both bars come in individually wrapped 3.5-ounce bars retailing for a suggested $4.49 each.