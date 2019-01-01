Lilly’s Keto Hummus

Known for its non-GMO, small-batch hummus and salsa recipes, Lilly’s Foods has now come out with a first-of-its-kind Organic Keto-Cauliflower Hummus line in Original, Golden Milk, Buffalo and Ranch Dill flavors. The innovative item, a NEXTY-award winner for Best New Organic Food at Natural Products Expo East, was created with the aim of providing a keto-friendly, low-carb option for consumers seeking to meet their lifestyle goals while still enjoying the savory flavor of hummus. The vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, USDA Organic-certified and kosher-certified line not only appeals to followers of the ketogenic diet, but also those with other dietary restrictions. An 8-ounce container of the hummus retails for a suggested $3.99 in the refrigerated deli case.