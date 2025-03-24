The latest entrant in the hard refresher category, Lightstrike, combines 10% coconut water, a touch of sea salt and 5% ABV for a non-carbonated drinking experience. Available in Lemon Lime and Orange Mango flavors, the gluten-free, lower-sugar, light-bodied beverage contains just 120 calories per 12-ounce serving. To facilitate on-the-go enjoyment, Lightstrike comes in a 16.9-ounce sports drink bottle with a resealable top enabling consumers to control how much they imbibe. Four-packs, each with a suggested retail price range of $9.99-$10.99, will arrive at retailers in early April. As part of the brand rollout, Lightstrike will show up at various festivals and events throughout the summer, among them Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest and Diplo’s Run Club.