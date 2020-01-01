Life’s Grape Peanut Butter Dipped Vine-Dried Grapes

Family-owned California business Life’s Grape has added Peanut Butter Dipped Vine-Dried Grapes to its collection of handcrafted snacks. Reminiscent of the classic American peanut butter and jelly sandwich, the bite-sized treats consist of the company’s signature Selma Pete vine-dried grapes coated with creamy peanut butter. The kosher, gluten- and sulfur-free, low-sodium snack is made with 100% real fruit and contains fewer calories than a traditional PBJ. The item retails for a suggested $9.99 for a 10-ounce resealable pouch, or $14.99 for a box of 12 0.8-ounce snack packs.