LifeMade® Home Compostable* Cutlery

USDA Biobased Preferred materials, lab proven and certified to degrade within six months in garden compost bins
Made from USDA Biobased Preferred materials and certified as Home* and Commercially§ compostable. LifeMade® cutlery delivers the high performance and compostability* that consumers want. Our products have been lab proven and certified to degrade within six months in garden compost bins!*            

Visit lifemadeproducts.carrd.co for more information and a free sample. (Limit of one set of samples per company. While supplies last.)

Commercial compost facilities may not exist in all areas. To find a commercial compost facility near you visit: findacomposter.com

*TUV Austria OK HOME Compostable Certified #2594; ASTM D6400 (USA), EN 13432 (EU/International). Ash FTIR, Heavy Metals and Fluorine analysis, CO2, evolution
§BPI Commercially Compostable Certified #10529271
‡FSC Certification #SCS-COC-006296

