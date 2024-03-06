LifeMade® Home Compostable* Cutlery
Made from USDA Biobased Preferred materials and certified as Home* and Commercially§ compostable. LifeMade® cutlery delivers the high performance and compostability* that consumers want. Our products have been lab proven and certified to degrade within six months in garden compost bins!*
Visit lifemadeproducts.carrd.co for more information and a free sample. (Limit of one set of samples per company. While supplies last.)
Commercial compost facilities may not exist in all areas. To find a commercial compost facility near you visit: findacomposter.com
*TUV Austria OK HOME Compostable Certified #2594; ASTM D6400 (USA), EN 13432 (EU/International). Ash FTIR, Heavy Metals and Fluorine analysis, CO2, evolution
§BPI Commercially Compostable Certified #10529271
‡FSC Certification #SCS-COC-006296