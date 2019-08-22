Lidl Opens 1st Central Pennsylvania Store

Lidl opened its first store in central Pennsylvania – the discount grocer’s third store in the state – at the Shoppes at Wyndham near York College in Spring Garden Township on Aug. 21. The 7:40 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off a spate of limited-time special offers, giveaways and prizes expected to continue through the weekend.

“We are very excited for Lidl’s opening at the Shoppes at Wyndham,” said George Bullard, developer of the shopping center and president of real estate development company SpringLane LLC. “What an incredible amenity to bring to our community. We know they are going to do exceptionally well.”

Store Manager Phillip Purvis added, “We cannot wait to introduce customers to our selection of award-winning products and our convenient shopping experience.”

At the grand opening of the newly built facility featuring six wide, easy-to-shop aisles, the first 100 customers received special gift cards ranging from $5 to $100 each, and all attendees enjoyed free samples of a variety of Lidl’s private-brand products, and received a free Lidl reusable bag while supplies lasted.

The store’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

In May, Lidl revealed plans to open four stores in Pennsylvania by spring 2020. The Spring Garden Township location is the third, behind stores in Folsom and Easton. The fourth location is slated to debut on Sept. 4 in Royersford.

German deep-discounter Lidl operates 10,800 stores in 29 countries. With U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Va., the grocer has more than 65 stores across nine East Coast states.