Lee Kum Kee Flavored Hoisin Sauces

Leading authentic Asian-style sauce and condiment maker Lee Kum Kee has rolled out a line of flavored Hoisin Sauces, offering a fresh take on its traditional Hoisin Sauce. The flavored sauces offer home cooks an easy way to add pizzazz to meals. Lime Cilantro combines soy sauce, lime juice, sweet potato to create balance of sweet and tangy, with a hint of citrus, while Lemongrass Chili blends chili peppers, soy sauce, lemongrass and a touch of garlic for an Asian fusion experience. The convenient, versatile sauces can also be used as marinades or dips, and contain no artificial flavors, high-fructose corn syrup, cholesterol or trans fat. Available in up to 20-ounce bottles, the Flavored Hoisin Sauces retail for a suggested retail price range of $4.59-$4.99.