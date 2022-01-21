Lawmakers Weigh Loosening of Teen Restrictions for Labor Relief

As a labor shortage continues to grip the U.S. economy, employers have gone to many lengths to attract workers, from holding large-scale hiring events to offering sweeter wages and benefits. In Wisconsin, lawmakers proposed a bill to help hard-hit organizations like grocery stores and restaurants fill their worker rolls.

This week, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill that would open up the pool of teenagers available to work. The legislation would allow teens under the age of 16 to work longer hours, up to 9:30 p.m. on school nights and 11 p.m. before non-school days. Proposed changes to the current law mainly affect small businesses, as operations with annual sales over $500,000 are covered by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

According to an Associated Press report, the bill has the support of several local grocery and foodservice groups, but it is not bipartisan. Democrat lawmakers are opposed to the changes, as is the large AFL-CIO union. It’s been speculated that Democratic Governor Tony Evers would veto the measure, given his staunch support of unions and the fact that no Democrat Assembly members voted for it.

Other U.S. lawmakers are eyeing similar legislation aimed at loosening child labor laws during the ongoing worker crunch. In October, the state senate in Ohio proposed a similar but bipartisan bill allowing teenagers to work later hours. After a winter break, Ohio’s General Assembly reconvened this week to consider pending bills.