Long beloved for its iconic spreadable and creamy cheese wedges, Bel Brands USA family member The Laughing Cow, has now debuted its latest flavor: Creamy Smoked Gouda Variety. Following the launch of two other recent flavor innovations from The Laughing Cow in 2024 – Creamy Jalapeño and limited-edition Everything Bagel Style – Creamy Smoked Gouda Variety is a bold addition to the brand’s portfolio. The Laughing Cow crafted its most recent flavor using a slow smoked cheese that was aged 10-12 weeks. Providing 2 grams of protein and a good source of calcium per wedge, the versatile cheese wedge makes a great quick snack paired with veggies and crackers, or can be featured as a spread on a charcuterie board, as well as included as a rich, savory addition to soups, pastas, dips, sandwiches and more. The Laughing Cow Smoked Gouda Variety retails for a suggested $4.59 per 8-count 5.4-ounce package.