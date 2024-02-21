Late July Tortilla Chips Additional Flavors

Snack brand Late July is squarely in the hot zone with its latest tortilla chip flavors, Hawaiian Habanero and Scorchin’ Sauce, both promising to deliver intensely spicy snacking this summer and beyond. While tropical Hawaiian Habanero offers a balance of sweet and tangy pineapple flavor, paired with a kick of spicy habanero pepper, Scorchin’ Sauce features bold and savory cayenne pepper notes. Like the rest of the brand’s lineup, these 100% whole grain chips are made with high-quality, gluten-free, non-GMO ingredients, including organic yellow corn and carefully selected seasonings. Both flavors are part of Late July’s permanent portfolio and can be purchased at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.79 per 7.8-ounce bag.