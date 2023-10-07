Langers Pineapple 5-Calories and 10-Ounce Bottles

Summer has well and truly arrived with the launch of Langers’ no-sugar-added 5-calorie juice and convenient 10-ounce resealable bottle of its 100% pineapple juice. Working with growers in Costa Rica and the Philippines to cultivate its products, Langer now offers a low-calorie juice with 5 calories per serving, 2 grams of carbs and 1 gram of naturally occurring sugar, plus 80% the daily value of vitamin C in just one cup. According to Langers, its pineapple juice also features vitamins B6 and A, thiamine, copper, manganese, bromelain, and beta carotene, as well as helping to boost the immune system, keep bones strong and improve vision. A 12-pack of 10-ounce bottles of Langers Pineapple Juice has a suggested retail price of $10.99, while a 64-ounce bottle of Langers Pineapple 5-Calorie retails for a suggested price range of $2.99-$3.49.