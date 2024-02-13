Langer Farms Apple Honey and Apple Butter

In keeping with its mission to create sustainable products that provide innovative options for discerning food lovers, family-owned juice and fresh produce company Langer Farms has introduced plant-based Unsweetened Apple Butter and bee-free Apple Honey, both derived from fresh-picked apples. The vegan and dairy-free products are the first rollouts from this division of the second-generation-owned California farm and boast flavors that complement a wide range of dishes for any occasion. While the Apple Butter mimics the real deal in terms of texture and color, with what the brand calls “a beautiful ambrosial flavor,” the smooth, thick Apple Butter spread offers layered depth and a sweet-tart flavor enhanced by warm clove and cinnamon. The decline in bee populations worldwide has made bee-free products like Langer’s Apple Honey not only innovative, but also crucial for ecological balance. A 16-ounce jar of the Apple Butter retails for a suggested $4.99, and the suggested retail price for the Apple Honey is $6.99 per 16-ounce jar.