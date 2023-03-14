Lake Champlain Chocolates Plant-Based Truffle Bars

Family-owned Lake Champlain Chocolates (LCC) has now introduced Plant-Based Truffle Bars, which are free of palm oil, artificial ingredients and GMOs. Offering all of the creaminess of milk chocolate without the dairy, the vegan bars come in five on-trend flavors: Cinnamon, Cold Brew Coffee and Sea Salt Caramel, all containing oatmilk, and Raspberry and Peppermint, each featuring 70% dark chocolate. A 1.2-ounce truffle bar of any variety has a suggested retail price of $2.99.