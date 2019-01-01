Press enter to search
Laird Superfood Hot Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms

Laird Superfood Hot Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms

Laird Superfood Hot Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms

Founded by prolific big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton, plant-based brand Laird Superfood has released Hot Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms. The product combines real plant-based ingredients such as organic cacao powder, organic cinnamon powder and coconut milk powder with three types of adaptogenic mushrooms -- Reishi, Chaga and Maitake -- not only to boost overall health and well-being, but also to add a velvety texture to the cocoa without imparting a mushroom flavor. To prepare the beverage, consumers just add 3 ½ tablespoons of the powder to 8 ounces of hot water, and then froth or stir for a rich, smooth cup of hot chocolate. An 8-ounce bag retails for a suggested $10.95.

 

