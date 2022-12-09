LAFAZA Organic Pure Madagascar Vanilla Paste

Commonly used as a 1:1 vanilla extract substitute, LAFAZA's Direct-Trade Organic Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste is rich in flavor and adds visually appealing vanilla specks, similarly achieved by scraping whole vanilla beans.

LAFAZA's Organic Vanilla Bean Paste is one of the few organic vanilla paste options available on the market today. Pair that Organic Certification with LAFAZA's direct-trade standards and sustainability-minded farming practices, and you get a product that truly stands on its own.

LAFAZA Organic Vanilla Bean Paste contains no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives and is Non-GMO Project Verified, USDA Organic Certified, Gluten-Free, and Kosher Certified. Foundationally, all of LAFAZA's ingredients are environmentally sustainable and ethically traded.

LAFAZA Vanilla Bean Paste makes choosing direct-trade simple, high-quality ingredients more accessible to cooks and bakers of every skill level while sure to please epicureans alike.

Compared to more common category options like extract, LAFAZA Organic Vanilla Bean Paste is slightly sweeter and closer to end-use. Because of it's clear distinction from traditional vanilla options, LAFAZA Organic Vanilla Bean Paste avoids category cannibalization. It contributes to incremental category growth, seeing strong trial and repeat among shoppers who continue to purchase traditional category options.

LAFAZA | Flavor With An Impact