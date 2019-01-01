Krusteaz Protein Baking Mixes

Premium baking, pancake and waffle mix maker Krusteaz, a brand of Continental Mills Inc., has rolled out 10 protein- and whole grain-rich baking mixes: Blueberry Protein Pancake, Wild Blueberry Protein Muffin, Banana Nut Protein Muffin, Chocolate Chip Protein Muffin, Buttermilk Maple Microwave Protein Pancake, Cinnamon Brown Sugar Microwave Protein Pancake, Blueberry Microwave Protein Muffin, Banana Nut Microwave Protein Muffin, All Purpose Protein Pancake, and Baking Mix and Protein Cornbread. In common with Krusteaz Buttermilk Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix, all of these recently released products are made with 100% whole grain flour and contain 8-15 grams of protein per prepared serving. They’re also made without artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, where possible. The Blueberry Protein Pancake Mix and All Purpose Protein Pancake and Baking Mix retail for a suggested $4.99, while the Wild Blueberry Protein Muffin Mix, Banana Nut Protein Muffin Mix, Chocolate Chip Protein Muffin Mix, Buttermilk Maple Microwave Protein Pancake Mix, Cinnamon Brown Sugar Microwave Protein Pancake Mix, Blueberry Microwave Protein Muffin Mix and Banana Nut Microwave Protein Muffin Mix all have a suggested retail price of $3.99.