Kroger Wine Expands Ship-to-Home Delivery Options

The Kroger Co. and wine delivery service Drinks Holdings have launched a build-your-own pack feature for wines that can be shipped straight to customers' doors. Kroger first teamed up with Drinks in October 2018 on wine delivery, and now shoppers can customize their packs by choosing each individual wine.

“Kroger is continuously broadening how customers can engage with us, no matter what their needs are. Our mission is to serve our customers anything, anytime, anywhere, and Kroger Wine represents an additional way our customers can shop with us,” said Jody Kalmbach, Kroger’s group VP of product experience. “With the new ‘build-your-own pack’ feature, Kroger has brought its industry-leading convenience and personalization to the online wine-buying experience and expanded our leadership in the wine category.”

The service features more than 45 wines and is now available in 19 states and Washington, D.C., representing 58 million households.

Customers can visit wine.kroger.com to shop. For the holiday season, from Nov. 25 through Dec. 9, shoppers can use the code CYBER50 to receive $50 off most 12-pack wine collections. The discount equates to wine for as little as $8.50 a bottle, with shipping included.

