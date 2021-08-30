Kroger Takes Food Insecurity Efforts 'Back to School'

The Kroger Co. is stepping up its efforts to fight food insecurity — even on college campuses.

The grocery chain has made a "generous donation" to Nashville State Community College's food pantry, called the Campus Cupboard.

“We are pleased to partner with Nashville State Community College Clarksville campus to help support students facing food insecurity,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “Many times students are struggling to make ends meet, and we don’t want access to food to be something they have to worry about.”

Eighty students and their families have been served, often many times. Out of those, in 2021 alone, 64 used the Campus Cupboard for the first time. Seventy percent of the students served have children in the household. Items are donated to the Campus Cupboard through a partnership with Kroger and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

“Nashville State has been working hard to provide students direct support so they can focus on their academics and be successful while at the College and after they graduate,” said Carol Hines, Campus Cupboard coordinator for the Clarksville campus. “We are thankful for Kroger’s partnership and support of our students.”

Kroger recently released its 2021 environmental, social and governance report, "Sharing Our Value," which demonstrates concrete ways that it's helping people and the planet and working to create an equitable, future-focused food system.

Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.