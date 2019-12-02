Kroger Shutters Columbus OH Bakery

The Kroger Co. has closed its Columbus, Ohio, bakery, after 90 years of operation, The Columbus Dispatch has reported.

The Cincinnati-based grocery giant made bread, doughnuts, crackers, tortilla chips and flavored popcorn at the plant, the news outlet said. These will now be made either at other company facilities or through third-party manufacturers.

Opened in 1928, the plant was closed following an evaluation of its equipment and layout, which were seen as outdated, the Dispatch stated. Production ceased immediately, and Kroger is expected to take 60 to 90 days to decommission operations, as well as sell the four-story, 190,000-square-foot building.

While Kroger must let go 411 workers due to the closure, it is offering 60 days pay along with severance packages based on years of service, the news outlet reported. Affected workers also are encouraged to consider openings at other Kroger facilities.

No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, the Kroger Co. employs nearly half a million associates who serve more than 9 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a range of banner names. Kroger was also named Progressive Grocer's 2018 Retailer of the Year.