Kroger Holding 4-Week Latin Flavors Event

Kroger is spotlighting its Latin flavors in the lead-up to Cinco de Mayo.

The Kroger Co. is honoring Cinco de Mayo this year with a weeks-long celebration of Latin flavors. Shoppers will be able to experience savory Latin cuisine and discover new culinary adventures during the weeks leading up to the May 5 holiday.

During the event, Kroger will hold in-store sampling, Murray’s cheese demos and more. The grocer is also highlighting several recipes that can be made at home using products from the store, as well as its Kroger Mercado line that includes a range of items including core Hispanic ingredients and traditional beverages.

"This event is a celebration of a culture and flavors that inspires togetherness and a passion for food," said Dan De La Rosa, group VP of fresh merchandising. "We hope to curate an experience that promises to spark a new culinary adventure, making Latin American recipes approachable no matter your skill level and introduce new foods, spices and products we know customers will love. Come experience the vibrant tastes and fresh possibilities at Kroger."

Kroger is spotlighting several products during the event, including:

Home Chef Chicken and Carne Asada Street Taco Kits

Thin Sliced Kroger Mercado Meats in varieties such as Beef Top Round Steak, Beef Ribeye Steak and Beef Bottom Round Steak and Beef and Chicken Fajitas

Cilantro Lime Shrimp Bowls

Mission Tortillas and Tortilla Chips

Goya Beans and Sazon Goya Coriander and Annatto Seasoning

Cacique Queso Fresco, Crema and Chorizo

Kroger Mercado Plantain Strips

Kroger Mercado Caramel Flan

Additionally, product and recipe ideas can be found at The Fresh Lane, Kroger’s blog, with dishes like cheesy chori pollo, huachinango tostadas and sopa de calabacita.

