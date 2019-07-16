Kroger Health to Pilot Depression Test

Kroger Health, the health care arm of The Kroger Co. providing health, wellness and nutrition solutions to the company’s consumers, has joined forces with Salt Lake City-based Myriad Genetics to pilot Myriad’s GeneSight pharmacogenomic test with Kroger prescription plan members.

GeneSight is a genetic test that helps clinicians personalize treatment plans for patients with depression. Almost 500 Kroger pharmacies in five states will take part in the GeneSight pilot.

Last year, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. teamed with Genomind, a personalized medicine platform provider based in King of Prussia, Pa., to give customers at 30 in-store pharmacies access to free education about genetic testing intended to optimize treatment for mental health issues.

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates nearly 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, employing nearly half a million associates. The retailer landed the No. 2 spot of Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of top grocers. Albertsons is No. 3 on the list.