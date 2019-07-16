Press enter to search
Kroger Health to Pilot Depression Test

07/16/2019
In a pilot program, Kroger health is offering prescription plan members access to Myriad Genetics' GeneSight pharmacogenomic test to help clinicians tailor treatment plans for patients with depression

Kroger Health, the health care arm of The Kroger Co. providing health, wellness and nutrition solutions to the company’s consumers, has joined forces with Salt Lake City-based Myriad Genetics to pilot Myriad’s GeneSight pharmacogenomic test with Kroger prescription plan members.

GeneSight is a genetic test that helps clinicians personalize treatment plans for patients with depression. Almost 500 Kroger pharmacies in five states will take part in the GeneSight pilot. 

Read more about the initiative at Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands’ website.

Last year, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. teamed with Genomind, a personalized medicine platform provider based in King of Prussia, Pa., to give customers at 30 in-store pharmacies access to free education about genetic testing intended to optimize treatment for mental health issues.

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates nearly 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, employing nearly half a million associates. The retailer landed the No. 2 spot of Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of top grocersAlbertsons is No. 3 on the list.

