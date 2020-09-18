Kroger Adopting Visual AI Technology

The Kroger Co. has teamed with visual artificial-intelligence company Everseen to help it transform the customer experience. The technology began rolling out at Kroger stores this past March and will continue to deploy in the coming months, with plans for the solution to be installed at 2,500 stores across the country

Everseen aims to minimize moments of friction that customers encounter during checkout. The company’s solution seeks to reduce errors that customers occasionally experience at self-checkout, enabling them to correct those errors themselves, and leading in turn to better customer experience and higher employee efficiency.

“We are laser-focused on continuous improvements to customers’ experience across our stores,” said Mike Lamb, Kroger’s VP of asset protection. “By leveraging Everseen’s Visual AI and machine-learning technology, we’re not only able to remove friction for the customer, but we can also remove controllable costs from the business and redirect those resources to improving the customer experience even more.”

“Everseen’s unique Visual AI technology is transforming the way retailers can manage their end-to-end operations to drive perpetual inventory accuracy, prevent stock loss and empower autonomous processes,” said Chris Taylor, chief sales officer at New York-based Everseen, which has its global headquarters in Cork, Ireland. “Ultimately, our job is to take a customer-first approach to making retailers such as Kroger more efficient and profitable.”

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.