Krispy Kreme Doughnut Bites & Mini Crullers

Iconic doughnut brand Krispy Kreme is bringing its famous treats in bite-size form to retail. Individually packaged, portable Doughnut Bites and Mini Crullers are now available in all Walmart snack aisles across the country and online at grocery.walmart.com, with plans to launch at other food retailers. The Doughnut Bites, a refreshed assortment of doughnut holes offered in Original Glazed, Chocolate and Apple Cinnamon flavors, come in five sleeves of four Doughnut Bites per box, a total of 20 retailing for a suggested $3.97, while the Mini Crullers, an enhanced version of Krispy Kreme’s mini cruller doughnuts offered in Original Glazed and Blueberry varieties, come in four sleeves of two Mini Crullers, a total of eight retailing for a suggested $3.97, or a 12-ounce box for a suggested $3.88. Krispy Kreme will also sell seasonal flavors at Walmart, starting with Strawberry Doughnut Bites and Lemon Crullers for a limited time this summer; additional offerings will launch later this year.