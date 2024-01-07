For those who equate comfort fare with snacking – and there are many who do – Kraft Mac & Cheese Popcorn should hit the spot. The premium air-popped popcorn is mixed with butter and dusted with a seasoning reminiscent of the rich, cheesy powder consumers have known and loved since their childhood days. Particularly appropriate for no-fuss summer snacking, the nostalgic item retails for $4.49 per 5-ounce bag and will soon arrive at select retailers nationwide. A three-count order is currently available online at The Popcorn Factory. Kraft is one of the beloved global brands of The Kraft Heinz Co.