Kool-Aid Sparklers are a new line of carbonated drinks from Kraft Foods that contains half the sugar of the leading traditional carbonated soft drink – only 11 grams (vs. 25 grams). In four flavors – Cherry, Grape, Orange and Tropical Punch – the beverage is packaged in 7.5-ounce aluminum cans and retails for a suggested $2.99 per six-pack.