A fun collaboration between novelty candy maker Hilco and CPG powerhouse Kraft Heinz, parent company of the iconic Kool-Aid powdered drink mix brand, the Kool-Aid Dipping Candy line offers pouches of powdered Blue Raspberry or Cherry candy and edible dextrose candy sticks in their own compartment. Candy lovers just grab a stick from one side of the pouch and dip it into the Kool-Aid-flavored powder on the other side. According to Hilco, kids and adults alike will appreciate these pouches, which offer so many “times to mouth.” The suggested retail price range for a seven-count 2.1-ounce package of either flavor is $1.49-$1.99, with the item shipping in two 12-count displays per case.