Kontos Gordita Flatbread

The latest addition to Kontos Foods Inc.’s lineup of 60-plus flatbread varieties, Gordita --“chubby” in Spanish and named for the plump Mexican-style sandwich -- is a soft hand-stretched flatbread taco shell ideal for stuffing with meat, cheese, salsa or sour cream or any other favorite filling. In common with most Kontos flatbreads, Gordita contains no trans fats and is 100 percent vegetarian, certified kosher pareve (Pas Yisroel) and halal. Similar Kontos products are Southwestern Flatbread, containing onions, cilantro and jalapeños, and a line of Pano Plano breads in such flavors as Jalapeño Cilantro, Sweet Onion, Pico de Gallo and Chipotle. A 19.70-ounce bag of Gordita flatbread retails for a suggested $2.49-$2.99