Plant-based beverage brand Koia has launched Koia Thrive, a line of adaptogenic drinks offering holistic, allergen-free nutrition for the mind and body, featuring oat milk, functional adaptogenic super herbs, and a complete protein blend of nine essential amino acids, potassium, and C8 MCT oil. Koia Thrive comes in three flavors: Miracle Matcha, which combines matcha powder with natural spirulina and moringa; Chill Chocolate, made with ashwagandha extract and l-theanine to help increase cognitive performance and aid with relaxation and sleep; and Golden Turmeric, containing turmeric powder, ground ginger and black pepper for gut and anti-inflammatory benefits. All flavors are offered at a suggested $3.99 per 10-fluid-ounce bottle.