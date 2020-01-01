A maker of low-sugar, 100% plant-based beverages, Koia has now introduced Koia Fruit Smoothie, which contains only 9 grams of total sugar per bottle — 80% less than leading fruit smoothie brands and in keeping with the recently revealed recommended changes to the U.S. Federal Dietary Guidelines. Koia Smoothie comes in four nutrient-packed flavors — Magic Mango, Rise & Shine, Straw-nana Dream, and Tropical Passion — all of which feature no added sugar, prebiotic fiber in the form of baobab powder and chicory root to stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria and aid digestion, real fruit, pea protein to support the body’s natural renewal and maintenance, and the hydration of one whole coconut, which also provides potassium and healthy plant-based fats. Koia Fruit Smoothie joins the brand’s Protein and Keto shakes, Elevated Coffees, and Thrive oat milk-based beverages, all of which are low in sugar and net carbs; plant-based; dairy, soy- and gluten-free; and Non-GMO Project Verified, with no artificial ingredients. A 12-ounce bottle of Koia Fruit Smoothie retails for a suggested $3.99.