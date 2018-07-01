Köe Organic Kombucha in a Can

Köe Organic Kombucha is said to be the first easy-drinking, great-tasting kombucha – refreshing, balanced and effervescent. Said to be made for the “90 percent of consumers in America who have never had kombucha,” it is intended to provide the benefits of traditional kombucha without sacrificing taste. Each can contains kombucha that is made with only the highest quality organic and non-GMO ingredients. Authentically fermented, the beverage contains organic fruit purees and juices mixed with billions of live probiotics in a shelf-stable can. Varieties include Lemon Ginger, Mango, Raspberry Lemon, Blueberry Ginger and Raspberry Dragonfruit. Each is vegan, gluten-free, kosher-certified and non-alcoholic – and made with no artificial sweeteners.