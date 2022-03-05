Koe Organic Kombucha, a brand of fruit-forward, probiotic-packed kombucha, has rebranded its product line with updated cans in a rainbow of colors and an improved recipe that now features 200% or more of the recommended daily value of vitamin C, just 25 calories per serving, 15 milligrams of caffeine to provide energy, and only 5-6 grams of sugar, with no artificial sweeteners, flavors or stabilizers, per can. The redesigned cans evoke trends in fashion, art, and pop culture, with a vibrant background and distinctive retro “sunset stripes” that pay homage to the brand’s California roots. Every can of Koe contains billions of live, premium probiotics, organic fruit juice, a boost of vitamin C, and sparkling water, resulting in real immunity benefits and Koe’s standout flavor – no funky or sour taste here. Tropical and Watermelon are the latest flavors to join the fermented beverage’s lineup; the others are Strawberry Lemonade, Raspberry Dragonfruit, Mango and Blueberry Ginger. A 12-ounce slim can of any variety retails for a suggested $2.49.