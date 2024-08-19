 Skip to main content

Knorr Liquid Seasoning Chili

Sweet and savory Asian-inspired product arrives in U.S. market
Knorr Liquid Seasoning Chili Main Image

Well known for its bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces and more, Unilever brand Knorr has expanded its U.S. product portfolio with Knorr Liquid Seasoning Chili. Already popular in the Philippines, the product combines existing Knorr Liquid Seasoning with a spicy kick from chili peppers and soy sauce to create a balanced, robust flavor profile. The convenient, versatile seasoning adds a hot, sweet and savory taste to a wide variety of dishes. Its introduction to the U.S. market supports Unilever International’s Authentic Meals Start Here mission by responding to rising demand for authentic, convenient flavor solutions for preparing Asian cuisine and making Knorr’s best-selling products from around the globe available to diverse consumer segments in the United States. The suggested retail price for an 8.50-fluid-ounce bottle is $2.69. Knorr is a brand of Unilever.

