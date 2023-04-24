Kiss My Face De-Stress Line

Clean, natural personal and body care brand Kiss My Face has now debuted its De-Stress bath and body line, which is designed not only to care for skin, but also to calm the mind and soothe the senses. The line consists of De-Stress 2-in-1 Body Wash and Bath Soak (16 fluid ounces), whose formula features rhodiola rosea and hemp seed oil and adaptogenic ashwagandha, available in Lavender + Ylang Ylang or Cedarwood + Bergamot varieties; De-Stress Hand and Body Lotion (16 fluid ounces), containing the same key ingredients for superior moisture retention, available in fragrance-free Olive + Aloe or Lavender + Ylang Ylang; De-Stress Bar Soap (5 ounces), also infused with rhodiola rose and hemp seed oil as well as adaptogenic ashwagandha and marshmallow root for gentle, soothing cleansing, available in Orange + Grapefruit and Neroli + Gardenia; De-Stress Body Butter (6 ounces), featuring the same core ingredient as the bar soap for excellent moisturization, along with ylang ylang oils to promote relaxation and restful sleep. Like all Kiss My Face products, the latest items are botanical-based and exclude myriad harsh chemicals and other ingredients thought to be harmful to skin. They also feature adaptogenic plants and herbs known for their ability to help relieve stress. The suggested retail price range for the line is $5.99-$9.99.