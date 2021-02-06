King Oscar Yellowfin Tuna

Norwegian seafood producer King Oscar, a subsidiary of Thai Union, has launched a line of ultra-premium yellowfin tuna selections, its first tuna offering in the U.S. market. The whole fillet line comes in four flavors -- Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Green Olives, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Jalapeño Peppers, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Herbs de Provence -- each consisting of wild-caught yellowfin with simple, clean, hand-packed ingredients. A 6.7-ounce “whole release” glass jar of any variety retails for a suggested $8.49.