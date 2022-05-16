Kinder’s No Salt Premium Seasoning Blends

Offering big flavor with zero sodium, Kinder’s No Salt Seasonings’ versatile lineup consists of five varieties formulated without bioengineered ingredients and containing no gluten: Garlic & Herb, a bold blend of garlic and such ingredients as onion, mushroom and paprika; Blackened, a full-flavor combination of herbs and spices with a kick of cayenne and a squeeze of lemon juice; Lemon Pepper, balancing pepper and the fresh flavor of citrus from both lemon peel and lemon juice; Taco Blend, featuring smoky spices and chili, and finished with a hint of lime; and BBQ Blend, mixing paprika, garlic and spices with the sweetness of brown sugar. Ranging in size from 2.0 ounces to 2.6 ounces, the seasonings retail for a suggested $4.29 each. They join Kinder’s diverse and growing portfolio of seasonings and rubs.