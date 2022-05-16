Advertisement
05/16/2022

Kinder’s No Salt Premium Seasoning Blends

Kinder’s No Salt Premium Seasoning Blends Main Image

Offering big flavor with zero sodium, Kinder’s No Salt Seasonings’ versatile lineup consists of five varieties formulated without bioengineered ingredients and containing no gluten: Garlic & Herb, a bold blend of garlic and such ingredients as onion, mushroom and paprika; Blackened, a full-flavor combination of herbs and spices with a kick of cayenne and a squeeze of lemon juice; Lemon Pepper, balancing pepper and the fresh flavor of citrus from both lemon peel and lemon juice; Taco Blend, featuring smoky spices and chili, and finished with a hint of lime; and BBQ Blend, mixing paprika, garlic and spices with the sweetness of brown sugar. Ranging in size from 2.0 ounces to 2.6 ounces, the seasonings retail for a suggested $4.29 each. They join Kinder’s diverse and growing portfolio of seasonings and rubs.

 

 

