Killer Creamery Killer Sammies

Killer Creamery, a maker of healthy, no-added-sugar desserts, has now come out with Killer Sammies, a groundbreaking zero-sugar ice cream sandwich in the novelty segment. In common with the brand’s other products, the sandwiches are gluten-free, all-natural and keto-friendly. Available in Chocolate and Vanilla, the dessert contains 2 to 3 grams of net carbs and 5 grams of protein per serving. Killer Sammies a suggested retail price range of $5.99 to $6.99 per 6-pack. Killer Creamery donates a portion of its profits to fund the research initiatives of Whale and Dolphin Conservation.