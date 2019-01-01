Kids Roar Organic

The first organic sports drink formulated specifically for children, Kids Roar, from Roar Organic, is an electrolyte beverage that takes the guesswork out of keeping youngsters hydrated. Available in three kid-friendly flavors – Blue Raspberry, Orange and Watermelon – the USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, soy-, dairy- and gluten-free beverage is an excellent source of vitamin C and contains no artificial preservatives, colors, sweeteners or flavors. Additionally, Kids Roar has up to 63 percent less sugar than leading kids’ drinks. A 12-fluid-ounce bottle retails for a suggested range of $1.39-$1.69, while a 6-pack goes for a suggested $8.49.