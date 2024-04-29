KEY All-Natural Energy Drink

KEY, an all-natural energy drink harnessing the power of ketones, has launched with the goal of modernizing the $62 billion energy drink market. Created by two female executives from rival beverage companies Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, the product offers a clean alternative without the sugar shock or caffeine jitters of other energy drinks. According to the brand, the ketones in each beverage deliver long-lasting smooth energy and also provide such dose-dependent advantages as improved cognitive benefits, appetite suppression, metabolic health and enhanced recovery. Further, unlike the synthetic ketones currently found in supplements, KEY uses pure active natural ketones made using fermentation. The debut collection comes in three flavors featuring all-natural ingredients: Pineapple Passionfruit, Grapefruit Peach and Ginger Lime. A 12-fluid-ounce can of any flavor retails for a suggested $3.75. In addition to launching direct to consumer and on Amazon, KEY is rolling out its first line of beverages at select curated retailers, including Southern California’s Erewhon and targeted high-traffic New York metro area retailers. Simultaneously with the launch, KEY revealed the oversubscribed close of a $4 million seed round to support strategic retail distribution, inventory and marketing efforts.