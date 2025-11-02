Renowned for creating bold and unique chips, Kettle Brand is now growing its product portfolio with one of the trendiest flavors of the past year: Kettle Brand Chamoy. Delivering sweet, tangy, spicy flavor with notes of lime, sweet pepper and mango, the crunchy snack offers the brand’s version of the popular Mexican condiment made from fruits, chiles and spices. Kettle Brand continues to evolve its product lineup to incorporate culturally inspired flavors. Past rollouts have included Spicy Pimento Cheese, Spicy Queso, 7 Layer Dip and, most recently, Gochujang, all drawing inspiration from different cuisines and occasions. Non-GMO Project Verified and gluten-fee, Kettle Brand Chamoy is available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.29 per 6.5-ounce bag from February 2025 through February 2026.