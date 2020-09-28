Kenny Family Stores Launches Aisle Trials

Kenny Family Stores of Delaware has rolled out a new competition and web series, Aisle Trials. The initiative enables local businesses to submit their food products for a chance to become a vendor at the company’s six ShopRite locations in the state.

Each applicant submits a 60-second pitch video on its product to the Aisle Trials website. The videos are uploaded for shoppers to view and share to support their favorite area businesses. Headed by Kenny Family Stores President and CEO Chris L. Kenny, the Aisle Trials judges’ panel will select three finalists to present their products at a virtual pitch session. Each of the finalists and the fan-voted top choice contestant will receive a mentorship session, and the winner will have its brand sold in the company's stores.

“Aisle Trials is Kenny Family Stores’ way of supporting local businesses, the main drivers of our community and economy here in Delaware,” explained Chris Kenny. “We have a track record of supporting local food businesses through our Local Food Partnership program, and we have extended the philosophy behind that successful program to Aisle Trials, at a time when businesses in Delaware need support the most. With Aisle Trials, local food product businesses in the Delaware area can formally submit their products for consideration to be sold in Kenny Family Stores of Delaware, while also gaining mentorship and exposure. The Aisle Trials contest will provide the winner with a major retail opportunity, as nearly 25% of Delawareans shop at our stores weekly.”

Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 26, with the first campaign winner to be revealed in December. Updates on submissions, competition rules and the full lineup of the Aisle Trials judges’ panel will be available on the program’s website and on Chris Kenny’s social media accounts.

Based in Wilmington, Delaware, family-owned and -operated Kenny Family Stores has more than 1,200 associates across six ShopRite locations in Delaware. The company is part of the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, Wakefern Food Corp. which comprises 51 members that independently own and operate more than 350 supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. Wakefern is No. 25 on The PG 100 2020 listing of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.