Kenny Family ShopRite Stores Names Melissa Kenny EVP

Delaware Supermarkets Inc., the family-owned company that operates six ShopRite supermarkets in the state, has promoted Melissa Kenny, the former director of sales and marketing, to EVP. In her new role, she will have direct oversight of the organization’s operations, finance, human resources, marketing and loss prevention functions.

“Our entire company and family could not be more proud of Melissa’s work and the role she has played in the success of our stores,” noted her brother, Chris Kenny, president and CEO of Wilmington-based Delaware Supermarkets Inc. “As a second-generation grocer, she understands our market, our customers and what our work means to the communities we serve. There could not be a better person to lead our company into the future.”

As well as her new role at Delaware Supermarkets, Kenny has become VP of real estate at First State Plaza, in Stanton, Del., a shopping center where one of the Kenny Family ShopRites is located.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead, grow and represent Kenny Family ShopRites,” said Melissa Kenny. “I want to thank my family and all our associates for their commitment to making our stores a great place to shop and a vehicle of economic growth in the communities where our stores operate. I look forward to continuing our tradition of providing sustainable stores, fresh and healthy food options, and a great shopping experience for our customers.”

Bringing more than 20 years of experience to her latest roles, Melissa Kenny trained in each of the different departments in her family’s stores and spent time in all management posts, working closely over the years with Chris and her father, Bernie Kenny, who founded the company in 1995, and is currently chairman of the board.

Melissa Kenny’s extensive grocery industry activities include serving on Wakefern Food Corp.’s Environmental Committee for several years, and she is currently concluding a two-year term as chairman of the National Grocers Association government relations committee.

She’s also chairwoman of the Kenny Family Foundation’s board of directors, helping to make the nonprofit the most active community-based charity in the state.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp., the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Wakefern is No. 8 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.