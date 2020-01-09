Kendall-Jackson, United Way Offer Relief for Grocery Workers

Wine producer Kendall-Jackson is working with the United Way to provide emergency relief for frontline grocery store workers via the newly launched Grocery Worker's Relief Fund.

Kendall Jackson has pledged an initial $200,000 in the first year, and commits to $2 million by 2030.

“Grocery workers are an essential part of Kendall-Jackson's success. They form the backbone of our business and are a direct extension of the Kendall-Jackson family," said Barbara Banke, chairman and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines, the family-owned wine company that founded Kendall-Jackson in 1982. "They have been frontline heroes during the pandemic, risking their health and safety for all Americans. By launching the Grocery Worker's Relief Fund, we can provide immediate relief to the workers who have supported us for nearly 40 years and need it now, more than ever.”

The move comes as some food retailers are giving out new bonuses to their workers in recognition of the pandemic — though other grocers have ended their pandemic bonus programs.

The Grocery Worker's Relief Fund will raise funds to alleviate the challenges these essential workers are facing. The fund will offer emergency support, mainly in the form of cash cards, to provide urgently needed relief, and will connect workers with holistic local help through the 211 network, a national social services helpline. The Grocery Worker's Relief Fund is available to any individual currently employed by a grocery store, including retailers with grocery departments, to apply for eligibility for financial assistance. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and funds will be awarded as resources allow. Help and support doesn't end there -- grocery workers and their families may explore additional resources and options available through the United Way 211 network as well.

Workers can apply for the funds beginning October 1, 2020, by visiting www.unitedway.org/groceryrelief.