Kellogg’s Nutri-Grain Soft-Baked Breakfast Bars and Nutri-Grain Bites

Joining such classic pairings as macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, and milk and cookies, Strawberry & Squash and Apple & Carrot Nutri-Grain soft-baked breakfast bars and Chocolatey Banana Nutri-Grain Bites from the Kellogg Co. offer kid-approved tastiness as well as better-for-you ingredients. Retailing for a suggested $3.99 per 8-count box, the breakfast bars are made with fruit and veggie flavors and provide 8 grams of whole grains, while the bites are a portable, poppable snack with chocolatey banana-flavored filling and whole grains, and have a suggested retail price of $3.69 for a 5-count box or $5.79 for a 10-count box.